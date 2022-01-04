Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Jordan Poole continues to evolve in his third NBA year and the Splash Brothers scrimmage for the first time since 2019 in the latest Dubs Weekly.

Grooming the Warriors’ new sixth man: Behind the scenes of Jordan Poole’s maturation

Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater of The Athletic outline the evolution of Jordan Poole. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Draymond surprised by how good Warriors are this season

"We continue to improve in practices. We continue to improve in games, and that'll set us up well as we continue to roll through this season," Draymond Green shared following the Warriors' 29-7 start to this season. » Read Full Story

Is Andrew Wiggins an all-star? No doubt in Warriors’ minds

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Head Coach Steve Kerr advocate for Andrew Wiggins' all-star candidacy and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ Klay Thompson finds a gem — and a future GM? — on the comeback trail in Santa Cruz

Daniel Brown of The Athletic spotlights the relationship between Klay Thompson and Santa Cruz Warriors General Manager David Fatoki. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Klay Thompson scrimmages with Steph Curry for first time since 2019 Finals

"That was really fun to watch," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following the Splash Brothers' road scrimmage. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required