Posted: Aug 31, 2020

Draymond Green makes his news contributor debut and Head Coach Steve Kerr reflects on the late Lute Olson in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Draymond Green makes his debut as CNN contributor
Three-time NBA champion Draymond Green made his first appearance as a CNN contributor, making periodic appearances on the network to discuss issues that intersect sports and society. » Read Full Story


Steve Kerr on KNBR
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr joined former college teammate Tom Tolbert on KNBR to discuss late Arizona coach Lute Olson. » Listen Now


The "underrated" Stephen Curry
CBS News spotlights Stephen Curry’s impact on and off the court. » Read Full Story


Bob Myers on The Athletic podcast
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers joined Tim Kawakami on The Athletic podcast immediately following Wednesday’s boycott of the NBA Playoffs. » Listen Now


How No. 2 pick boosts Warriors’ chances at Joel Embiid-level superstar
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the Warriors No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


