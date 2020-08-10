Stephen Curry joins the PGA Championship news conference and Head Coach Steve Kerr shares how he continues to learn from his players in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Steph Curry joins the media, takes on Collin Morikawa

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry surprised PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa with some questions at the event’s news conference. » Watch Video

Steve Kerr on KQED podcast

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr joined Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos on KQED’s ‘Political Breakdown’ to discuss the NBA restart, his family's long history in the Middle East and how he continues to learn from his players. » Listen Now

NBA ahead of its peers by taking action for social, racial justice

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole highlights the NBA’s actions towards inclusion and racial justice in comparison to other major-sports leagues. » Read Full Story

Warriors may go to NBA’s ‘second bubble,’ Draymond not thrilled

Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on the NBA’s discussions around a potential second bubble. » Read Full Story

Chase Center Wins Recognition for Advanced Cleaning Practices

Chase Center becomes the first sports venue in Northern California to earn the GBAC STAR Facility accreditation, the gold standard in advanced cleaning practices. » Read Full Story