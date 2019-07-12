Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Get to know some of the newest additions to the squad, hear some of their stories from free agency and feel their excitement as they get ready for the challenges that await the team next season in this edition of Dubs Weekly.

Curry ready for rebuilt Warriors' 'new challenge’

Stephen Curry said he looks forward to the new challenges facing the Warriors next season: “Five straight years in the Finals and we've accomplished a lot, and three championships. There's a lot to be proud of. But everybody wants a new challenge in terms of how do you get back to that level.” » Read Full Story

How Willie Cauley-Stein almost missed his chance to sign with the Warriors

A new hobby took the center off-the-grid and away from cell phone service, making his first free agency experience a memorable and “freaking crazy” one. » Read Full Story

Willie Cauley-Stein with a great story of how he signed with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/umI5GlRksr — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) July 9, 2019

Glenn Robinson III on KNBR

Get to know one of the newest Dubs as Glenn Robinson III discusses the stories behind his many nicknames, how he first met Draymond Green, and more. » Listen to Podcast

Russell 'excited' to join Dubs, even for short term

Newly signed All-Star D’Angelo Russell said that joining Curry and the other Dubs is special because "you got guys that can shoot, dribble and play make for others. That's a dangerous combo.” » Read Full Story

Eric Paschall on KNBR

Dubs rookie Eric Paschall discusses rejoining former Villanova teammate Omari Spellman who was recently acquired by the Warriors, adjusting to the NBA rules during Summer League, and more. » Listen to Podcast

