Dubs Exercise Their Right to Vote

The Warriors have activated Thrive City and the team’s Oakland facility (1011 Broadway) as polling sites and ballot drop-off locations in the days leading up to the 2020 election, with select players and coaches submitting their ballots on-site over the weekend.

With Election Day soon approaching, members of the team made appearances at voting locations in both Oakland and San Francisco, demonstrating the ease and importance of casting your ballot.

Voters in Alameda County can go to the Warriors facility in Oakland, which has been converted into a polling site and ballot drop-off location. Stephen Curry dropped by the location this weekend, acknowledging the efforts of poll workers and emphasizing the importance of participating in this year’s election.

“We’re down to the wire,” the two-time MVP shared, “You can make sure that your voice is heard and that your vote is counted, so let’s get to it.”

The Warriors Oakland facility will remain open for registration, voting, or ballot drop-off on Monday, Nov. 2 from 9AM - 5PM and Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7AM - 8PM.

Across the Bay Bridge, San Francisco County voters can drop off their completed ballots on the northwest corner of Thrive City, located at the intersection of 3rd Street and Warriors Way in San Francisco, on Monday, Nov. 2 from 8AM - 5PM and Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7AM - 8PM.

“It’s easy to do, we’d love to have you down here,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared as he dropped his ballot off at Thrive City over the weekend.

The team effort continued as Damion Lee and Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown joined forces at Thrive City to drop off their ballots. Lee also helped hand out special “I Voted” stickers.

In an effort to assure the health and safety of all, the Warriors are enforcing a six foot distance between all voters and poll workers while on site, and are requiring all to wear masks. Voters who will be casting their ballots at the Oakland facility are also encouraged to bring their own blue or black ink pen.

The Warriors aim to encourage civic engagement by creating access to safe in-person voting and drop-off locations. Please note, only voters residing in Alameda or San Francisco Counties are eligible to use these respective voting locations. With just a couple days left until Election Day, the Dubs maintain committed to encouraging voter participation and strengthening Bay Area communities.