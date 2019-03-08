What They’re Saying: Dubs Dish on Bogut’s Return

After playing four seasons (2012-16) and winning one NBA Championship with the Dubs, Andrew Bogut is set to return to the Golden State team. On Thursday, Bogut, who recently completed his season with the Sydney Kings of the NBL, had a press conference in Australia. Listen to the full interview here, or keep reading for select excerpts.

On what the motivation was for making the decision to sign with the Warriors:

“This is an opportunity I thought long and hard about, and I would probably be crazy to give up. It’s a chance to win a Championship on one of the greatest teams in basketball. Pretty easy decision from that stance.”

On what he thinks his role will look like with the team:

“I spoke to Steve Kerr last week. I’m under no illusions. For me, it’s an absolute honor to go and play there.. and sign there and not play a minute. Anything more than that is a bonus. I’m not silly, I know I’m older and they have some very good players playing but there’s going to be situations where DeMarcus [Cousins] gets in foul trouble, whether there’s a big that’s a little bit stronger — you know, the Nurkics and Steven Adams of the world — where they need some minutes, and there’s going to be games where I don’t play. That’s no issue for me. Steve [Kerr] kind of started the conversation with discussion my role and saying ‘hey look, we’re just letting you know,’ and I said ‘stop right there. I’m under no illusions that anything is guaranteed for me. I appreciate the opportunity if it’s waving my towel for 20-odd games and just being a good teammate, I’m happy to do it.’”

On if he’s spoken with any of the Warriors:

“Just Steve Kerr at the moment. I’ll get into the group chats I anticipate, and all that fun stuff will start. But yeah, probably leave it to once we get there. Gotta rekindle my relationship with DeMarcus Cousins because we use to really go at it when he was in Sac. A lot of near scuffles, and holds, and throws, and flagrant fouls, so I’m looking forward to having him on the same team this time.”

On hearing what Warriors players have said about Bogut over the last few days:

“Those guys are very special to me. Obviously when you’re part of a group — however long ago it was or whoever it is — that won a Championship, you’ll always remember those guys. I think they’ve followed what I’ve been doing over here to an extent, which helps. But those compliments obviously make you feel good. Just getting the call from Golden State back, you know, in December or January kind of made me feel pretty good. To be honest with you back then, just to see what I’m doing over here, and to have that interest still in a situation where I thought that door was probably shut for me and my career… to have the opportunity to go back is sensational.”

On his comfort returning to the Warriors after being traded away:

“Still a lot of people I’m very fond of there. Obviously I think that Steve Kerr is a sensational, not only coach but person in the way he manages the day to day and the personalities. I understood it was their chance to sign Kevin Durant and I’m the odd-man-out because I was making $12 million dollars that next season to free up some cap space. I mean, I would do that to myself if I was the GM. You know, I’m not under any illusions that, you know, I’m as good as KD. I’d make that move if I were a GM, so it’s no hard feelings… I kept in touch with a lot of guys there — Draymond, Steph, Klay — throughout leaving there, and now that I have the opportunity to go back, I think it’s a very cool story. Just looking from afar, even if I play a minute, I think it’s just really cool to go somewhere where I’m valued, number one, not only as a basketball player but basketball IQ and as a person, and hopefully add another ring to the collection.”

Additionally, Bogut has been a popular topic of discussion at recent Warriors practices. Here are some notable quotes from Head Coach Steve Kerr and some of the Dubs.

Steve Kerr: “We’re excited about Bogues coming in. You know, we looked at this as an insurance policy in the front court, a guy who obviously knows our system. He knows our players — half of them. He’s great for our offense — dribble hand-offs, his passing ability, his lob threat — and defensively, you know, he’s been one of the best in the game for a long time. He had a great season in Sydney. He’s healthy, he’s fresh, and he’s the best player available for us. We have to look ahead to the Playoffs and different matchups, and we felt vulnerable, particularly in case of injury, against certain matchups… He’s always had an edge to him as a defender, a shot blocker. We could use some of that right now. And the veteran presence. It’s all good. It can only help.”

Stephen Curry: “It’s so exciting, weird, a blast from the past. All that combined… But he’s a guy we have a lot of experience with. He knows our system. He knows how we do things around here. He was instrumental in that turnaround to become a championship caliber team… I know he’ll be able to help us… He brings toughness, a high IQ, rim protector, just the physical toughness that is kind of hard to find… He shows up, he does his job, he goes to work every day knowing what he’s trying to get out of it… He’s a great dude to have in the locker room… When he’s called on to play, he’ll be ready.”

Draymond Green: “Three years ago or two years ago, whatever it was, I didn’t foresee this happening. But I’m excited as hell about it, so it’s good… I do know what Bogut brings to the table: obviously great defense, extremely high IQ, and a great playmaker… I think we’ve all grown as people, as men, but I don’t think we’ve changed. So I can’t foresee it not working this time or fitting this time, you know? It’s our brother, you know, we’re looking forward to having him back here.”

Kevon Looney: “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I learned a lot from Bogut during my short time with him. I couldn’t really play then — I was hurt — so I’m looking forward to learning more from him. You know, I’m from Milwaukee and he was the first pick to the Bucks, so I’ve always been a huge fan of Bogut. I’ve watched him my whole life. So just getting to play with him more and know him better… I’m looking forward to it… he knows a lot a lot about the defensive end, a lot of tricks and things he can get away with that I think I need to learn still, so I’m looking forward to picking his brain.”