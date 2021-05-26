Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors are officially in their offseason and there remains much to discuss regarding the squad's future. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Steph, a civic treasure, deserves lifetime bond with Warriors
Stephen Curry has been consistent in saying he wants to be a Warrior for life, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. » Read Full Story
Kerr had great message for Klay after Warriors' season ended
"I think it was, in a strange way, the end of the season for Klay (Thompson) has meant the end of his time apart from the team," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared with media. » Read Full Story
Myers cites one big variable for Steph's decision on Olympics
"It all comes at a cost...That's a personal one," Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers shared regarding the upcoming Olympics. » Read Full Story
By keeping James Wiseman, Warriors would be playing it smart
Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on James Wiseman's future with the Warriors and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers 'pretty confident' about re-signing Stephen Curry to extension
"He seems like he's motivated; we're motivated. I would say pretty confident we'll get something done," Bob Myers shared during an end-of-the-season video conference. » Read Full Story
