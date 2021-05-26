Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are officially in their offseason and there remains much to discuss regarding the squad's future. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph, a civic treasure, deserves lifetime bond with Warriors

Stephen Curry has been consistent in saying he wants to be a Warrior for life, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. » Read Full Story

Kerr had great message for Klay after Warriors' season ended

"I think it was, in a strange way, the end of the season for Klay (Thompson) has meant the end of his time apart from the team," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared with media. » Read Full Story

Myers cites one big variable for Steph's decision on Olympics

"It all comes at a cost...That's a personal one," Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers shared regarding the upcoming Olympics. » Read Full Story

By keeping James Wiseman, Warriors would be playing it smart

Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on James Wiseman's future with the Warriors and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers 'pretty confident' about re-signing Stephen Curry to extension

"He seems like he's motivated; we're motivated. I would say pretty confident we'll get something done," Bob Myers shared during an end-of-the-season video conference. » Read Full Story