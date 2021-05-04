Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are right back at it as they face the New Orleans Pelicans in their final road game of the regular season tonight (5:00 p.m., NBCSBA+). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Why Warriors' Steve Kerr's new nickname for Andrew Wiggins is 'Mr. Consistent'

Andrew Wiggins has shown consistency all season, as detailed Rusty Simmons of San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Draymond Green says teams are 'terrified' of Stephen Curry, whose recent play has emboldened Warriors for playoff push

"I wouldn't want to see a team with Steph Curry on it. We all know what he's capable of," Draymond Green shared on teammate Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story

Aggressive Wiggins will be key for Warriors in final stretch

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole highlights Andrew Wiggins as key to the Dubs during the final stretch of the season. » Read Full Story

Why Warriors-Pelicans carries major NBA playoff implications

Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg outlines the postseason implications of this week's games. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors answer the call in convincing win over Pelicans

“This was an important game for us, and we had to come out and play like it,” Andrew Wiggins shared following the Warriors' win over the Pelicans on Monday. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required