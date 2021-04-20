Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Now 3-1 on their season-long five-game road trip, the Dubs head to the Nation's Capital where they will face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday (4 p.m., NBCBA). While awaiting game day, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors can only marvel at Stephen Curry's latest record night: Even by his own lofty standards, 'this is above and beyond'

Nick Friedell of ESPN recaps Curry's 49-point outing against the Philadelphia 76ers, and takes a look at what teammates had to say of his big night.

‘Utter amazement’: Steph Curry scores 49 in win over 76ers and the Warriors have found their swagger

The latest episode of "Steph Gonna Steph" also highlighted contributions from other Dubs.

Steph Curry for MVP! Social media reacts to his exploits for Golden State Warriors

Naismith Hall of Fame members and other pro athelets had much to say about Stephen Curry while watching his 49-point outburst against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Golden State Warriors will require vaccine or COVID-19 test documentation for Friday's game

Get to know more on the requirements for attending the Warriors' remainind home games.

Warriors mailbag: Is Steph Curry really atop the MVP race as Magic Johnson says?

Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group opens his weekly mailbag to answer fans' questions regarding Curry's latest scoring run, and more.