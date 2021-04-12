Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs host the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Steph Curry and Wilt Chamberlain: Polar opposites linked in Warriors history
Former Warrior Rick Barry shares his thoughts on Stephen Curry closing in on Wilt Chamberlain’s record for the most points scored in franchise history. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors mailbag: Does Golden State still have a path to title contention?
Conner Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle answers Dub Nation's inquiries including the future of the Warriors and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
What to know about athletic new Warriors guard Payton II
NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke features latest Dub Gary Payton II. » Read Full Story
Kerr helped blaze trail for Curry, now admires and enables NBA's greatest 3-point shooter
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr knows not only how to design a three-dominant offense, he also knows how to shoot beyond the arc. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Gary Payton II hopes to continue father's Bay Area legacy with Warriors
“To do that back here in Oakland, for my family and everybody out here, is special,” Gary Payton II recently shared. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
