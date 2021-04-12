Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs host the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph Curry and Wilt Chamberlain: Polar opposites linked in Warriors history

Former Warrior Rick Barry shares his thoughts on Stephen Curry closing in on Wilt Chamberlain’s record for the most points scored in franchise history. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors mailbag: Does Golden State still have a path to title contention?

Conner Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle answers Dub Nation's inquiries including the future of the Warriors and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

What to know about athletic new Warriors guard Payton II

NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke features latest Dub Gary Payton II. » Read Full Story

Kerr helped blaze trail for Curry, now admires and enables NBA's greatest 3-point shooter

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr knows not only how to design a three-dominant offense, he also knows how to shoot beyond the arc. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Gary Payton II hopes to continue father's Bay Area legacy with Warriors

“To do that back here in Oakland, for my family and everybody out here, is special,” Gary Payton II recently shared. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required