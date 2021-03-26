Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors return home to host the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Why Kerr firmly believes Dubs will 'make a run' down the stretch

"I really believe in this group. I think we're going to make a good run down the stretch and I think it's coming," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following Thursday's game. » Read Full Story

12 members of Warriors' organization receive COVID-19 vaccine

A dozen members of the Warriors organization received a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, as detailed by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kerith Burke: Three thoughts on Women's Empowerment Month

Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area shares three thoughts on Women’s Empowerment Month. » Read Full Story

What to make of Nico Mannion's opportunity as Warriors' backup point guard

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights Nico Mannion's career-best 19-point performance. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Oubre reveals one Warriors teammate he discusses fashion with

"The only person who I talk to about fashion in the locker room is my locker mate Jordan Poole," Kelly Oubre Jr. shared. » Read Full Story