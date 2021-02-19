Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Now seven-time All-Star Stephen Curry, who was annouced as a NBA All-Star Game starter on Thursday, leads the Warriors into a four-game East Coast road trip that tps off tonight against the Orlando Magic (4 p.m., NBCSBA). While awaiting tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Steph thanks Dub Nation for seventh All-Star Game selection
The Dubs' guard has a message for the fans after news broke he would be in his seventh All-Star game. » Read Full Story
Ask Kerith: What does future hold for Oubre, Warriors?
Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area opens her weekly mailbag to answer fans' questions on the Dubs. » Read Full Story
Warriors' TV, radio crews alone at the mic in empty arenas and studios
Rusty Simmons of The San Francisco Chronicle gives fans insight into the lives of broadcasters during a season played without fans. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors' Poole explodes for 37 points in G League bubble
The Dubs' sophomore player, currently on assignment with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League bubble in Orlando, fueled a second comeback win in as many days and is the team's leading scorer on the season. » Read Full Story
Draymond Green's message is impossible to ignore
Yasmin Duale of Yahoo! Sports analyzes the recent messages from Draymond Green on expectations of NBA players. » Read Full Story
