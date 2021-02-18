Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors wrapped up their homestand in thrilling fashion with an overtime victory over the Miami Heat, and now ride a two-game winning streak into Orlando where they will face the Magic on Friday night (4 p.m., NBCSBA). While the Dubs travel out to the East Coast today, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Draymond Green, NBA’s top broadcast prospect, has ‘long, bright future’ in TV

The Athletic's Richard Deitsch analyzes the forward's abilities in front of a camera as a basketball analyst. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Q&A: Jeremy Lin on Finding Peace Back in the G League

Logan Murdock of The Ringer discusses returning the America and playing in the G League with former Golden State guard Jeremy Lin, who is now with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. » Read Full Story

Four takeaways from the Warriors’ comeback win over the Heat

Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group takes a look back at four learning points from the Dubs' comeback victory at Chase Center on Wednesday night. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Nigeria coach Mike Brown relishing prospect of facing boss Steve Kerr's USA at Olympics

"There's a little bit of trash talking, but it's all fun and games," said coach Mike Brown who will lead the Nigerian national basketball team. » Read Full Story

Smailagic impresses as Santa Cruz Warriors hold on to win without Lin

The young Warriors made his 2020-21 debut with the Santa Cruz Warriors following rehab from a knee surgery, and his play was exciting to say the least. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required