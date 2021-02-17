Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs wrap up their four-game homestand as they meet the Heat at Chase Center tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). While you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph, Butler use different leadership styles with same goal

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole spotlights the unique leadership styles of Stephen Curry and Miami's Jimmy Butler. » Read Full Story

Wiggins helping Warriors' D emerge from Iguodala's shadow

Andrew Wiggins has helped the Dubs' defense reach a new level, as detailed by Marcus White of NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story

How Draymond Green’s playmaking has helped power Steph Curry’s MVP-caliber season

Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times outlines Draymond Green's playmaking ability. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kerr waiting on invite to Klay's boat seen in iconic IG post

"Has he ever not been living his best life?," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on Klay Thompson. » Read Full Story

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green calls out double standards in NBA's treatment of players

During his postgame news conference on Monday, Draymond Green shared his thoughts on the NBA's treatment of its players and more. » Read Full Story