Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs meet the Minnesota Timberwolves for a rematch at Chase Center tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Looney's value to Warriors' starters goes beyond stat sheet
"For me having an impact, it might not be scoring, but getting Steph open or getting rebounds and not turning the ball over and not making small mistakes," Kevon Looney shared following Monday's matchup. » Read Full Story
Wiggins finds success, peace with Warriors after Wolves exit
Andrew Wiggins is embracing his role with the Warriors, as detailed by Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Steph, Ionescu will build on Kobe's women's hoops legacy
Stephen Curry joins WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in advancing opportunities in women's basketball following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. » Read Full Story
Warriors’ Kevon Looney knows what he’s doing
Ethan Strauss of The Athletic spotlights Kevon Looney's positive impact on the floor. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Secrets behind the ‘Boom’: Basically, don’t mock Steph Curry and the Warriors
Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle speculates the meaning behind the Dubs' 'boom' and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
