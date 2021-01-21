Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Riding a small two-game winning streak, the Dubs wrap up their home back-to-back against the visiting New York Knicks tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA). While you await tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
How Stephen Curry's 'organized chaos' fuels his record-breaking career -- and the Golden State Warriors' rebuild
David Flemming of ESPN talks with Stephen Curry and anayzes how his off-ball work has fueled a Warriors offense for years now. » Read Full Story
Inside the design and meaning of the Warriors’ new ‘Oakland Forever’ uniforms
Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group dives into the stories and meanings behind the Dubs' newest jerseys that debuted Wednesday night. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Wiggins is quietly silencing his doubters with Warriors
NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reviews some of the criticizms that had followed forward Andrew Wiggins through his career and describes how they are proving to be false. » Read Full Story
James Wiseman and the Warriors’ center history: He’s already one of a kind
Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle reviews the Warriors' hisotry of players at the center spot and analyzes what James Wiseman brings to the table that is different from the rest. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Oubre describes the 'art' of his amazing tip-dunk ability
"It's a timing thing of course, said Oubre Jr, "but it's also a will and a way -- just like there is with everything." » Read Full Story
