Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs pay homage to their Oakland roots as they debut their "Oakland Forever" uniforms against the San Antonio Spurs tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry send a welcoming gift to Vice President Kamala Harris

Early on Inauguration Day, the Warriors released a video message for Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator who was born in Oakland. » Read Full Story

'The soul of our team comes from Oakland': The Golden State Warriors embrace their City Edition unis

"Oakland will forever be a huge part of our identity and our roots. We're a Bay Area team," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story

Check out awesome pics of Warriors' 'Oakland Forever' court

Debuting their "Oakland Forever" uniforms against the San Antonio Spurs, the Dubs pay homepage to their Oakland roots in their new take on the iconic jerseys from the "We Believe" era. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry, Steve Kerr welcome Kamala Harris, say goodbye to Trump through tweets

The Dubs took to social media to celebrate the presidental inauguration. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

What 'incredible' Draymond traits stick out most to Kerr

"Draymond is an absolutely brilliant basketball mind," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on the three-time NBA Champion. » Read Full Story