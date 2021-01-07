Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After dropping last night's game against the Clippers 108-101, the squad gears up for part two against the Pacific Division rivals on Friday night (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). While waiting for game time, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Capitol storming clear reminder to Kerr that 'truth matters'

“I started today thinking about how we were going to guard Lou Williams without fouling him,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “And suddenly that didn't seem quite as important when I turned the TV on as shootaround was beginning." » Read Full Story

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective – Pleasant Surprises: Warriors, Knicks & Bulls

Brian Windhorst takes to his podcast, The Hoop Collective, to discuss how the Warriors are proving they can play with a new roster of talent. » Listen to Podcast

Warriors played ball, even with painful visions in their heads

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole spotlights the unrest that took place ahead of Wednesday night's game. » Read Full Story

Thompson: An attacking Andrew Wiggins is an encouraging early sign for Warriors

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic features Andrew Wiggins' impact on the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kerr proud of how Warriors handled 'disheartening' day for USA

"It was so disheartening...There was so much going on," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following Wednesday's game. » Read Full Story

