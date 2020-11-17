Read up on the 2020 NBA Draft and the Warriors proposal to reopen Chase Center in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Golden State Warriors submit plan for home-game coronavirus testing to allow 50% fan capacity

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne writes on the Warriors plan to state and local officials 50 percent capacity for the upcoming NBA season.

2020 NBA Draft: Five bold predictions, including Warriors surprise

NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The most ambitious and reasonable free-agent targets for the Warriors and Lakers

Anthony Slater of The Athletic explores potential targets for Warriors and more.

Warriors’ Joe Lacob details challenges facing plan to get fans at games

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines the Warriors plan to return to Chase Center.

How Warriors can benefit from changes to two-way contract rules

NBC Sports Bay Area's Drew Shiller writes on how the Dubs could benefit from changes made to two-way contracts this season.