Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Read up on the 2020 NBA Draft and the Warriors proposal to reopen Chase Center in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.
Golden State Warriors submit plan for home-game coronavirus testing to allow 50% fan capacity
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne writes on the Warriors plan to state and local officials 50 percent capacity for the upcoming NBA season. » Read Full Story
2020 NBA Draft: Five bold predictions, including Warriors surprise
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for the 2020 NBA Draft. » Read Full Story
The most ambitious and reasonable free-agent targets for the Warriors and Lakers
Anthony Slater of The Athletic explores potential targets for Warriors and more.» Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors’ Joe Lacob details challenges facing plan to get fans at games
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines the Warriors plan to return to Chase Center. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
How Warriors can benefit from changes to two-way contract rules
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Drew Shiller writes on how the Dubs could benefit from changes made to two-way contracts this season. » Read Full Story
