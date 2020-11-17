Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Posted: Nov 16, 2020

Read up on the 2020 NBA Draft and the Warriors proposal to reopen Chase Center in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Golden State Warriors submit plan for home-game coronavirus testing to allow 50% fan capacity
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne writes on the Warriors plan to state and local officials 50 percent capacity for the upcoming NBA season. » Read Full Story


2020 NBA Draft: Five bold predictions, including Warriors surprise
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Josh Schrock makes five bold predictions for the 2020 NBA Draft. » Read Full Story


The most ambitious and reasonable free-agent targets for the Warriors and Lakers
Anthony Slater of The Athletic explores potential targets for Warriors and more.» Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Warriors’ Joe Lacob details challenges facing plan to get fans at games
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines the Warriors plan to return to Chase Center. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


How Warriors can benefit from changes to two-way contract rules
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Drew Shiller writes on how the Dubs could benefit from changes made to two-way contracts this season. » Read Full Story


Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.


Tags
Warriors, Dubs Daily

Related Content

Warriors

Dubs Daily

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter