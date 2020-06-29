Draymond Green speaks on the importance of creating equity for NCAA athletes and Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers reflects on the the Dubs’ recent five-year run in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

U.S. Senator Murphy, Draymond Green: College sports can't return to business as usual

Draymond Green joined U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (Connecticut) in addressing the importance of establishing greater equity for NCAA athletes. » Read Full Story

Bob Myers and Steve Kerr Join 95.7 The Game

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and team President Bob Myers joined 95.7 The Game to discuss the future of the Warriors and more. » Listen Now

Andrew Wiggins: Can new acquisition be small forward of Warriors’ future?

In his 12 games with the Dubs, Andrew Wiggins thrived in the Warriors’ motion offense and provided consistent effort on defense while defending multiple positions. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Jordan Poole's last 13 Warriors games compare to top NBA rookies

Over the final month of the Warriors’ season, Jordan Poole performed as well as almost any other NBA rookie, scoring in double figures in 12 of his final 13 games. » Read Full Story

10-day contracts: Will Bender, Randle get another shot with Warriors?

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the potential return of Dragan Bender and Chasson Randle to the Warriors’ 2020-21 roster. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required