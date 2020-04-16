See what the Dubs are up to during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order and see what is going on with the team in today’s edition of Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

From Players to Coaches to Execs, Here's What NBA Quarantine Life Is Really Like

From Rick Welts and Steve Kerr to Eric Paschall, see what some Dubs think about life during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order and what they are doing to pass the time. » Read Full Story

Peter Guber auctioning Warriors' 2015 championship ring for coronavirus relief

Warriors Co-Executive Chair Peter Guber accepted the #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief and elected to put his 2014-15 championship ring up for auction. » Read Full Story

Warriors turn to video conferencing to keep the ball bouncing

“I was skeptical about how we could operate as a 500-person-employee company with working remotely,” said Warriors President Rick Welts on having the front office work remotely. But after a few weeks of adjusting he says “I’ve been amazed." » Read Full Story

Thompson: Warriors surprise EOYDC with clutch grant, delivered by one of its own

Juan Toscano-Anderson spent much time at the East Oakland Youth Development Center growing up, so it was only fitting he would be the Dub to present a grant to its CEO Regina Jackson, who he’s known for most of his life. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

NBCSBA Roundtable: Options for the 2020 NBA Draft

NBC Sports Bay Area analysts look at the possible moves the Warriors have for the summer draft including trading their picks. » Watch Discussion