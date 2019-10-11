Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

After splitting their first two home preseason games at Chase Center, the Dubs’ exhibition schedule continues next week with three games against the Lakers, including one at home next Friday. While you prepare for the final week of the preseason, take a look at some of the top Warriors headlines from around the web.

How Stephen Curry Approaches Building Companies and Investing In Tech

Check-out how college teammates Stephen Curry and Bryant Barr created joint business ventures together, and continually feed their entrepreneurial spirits. » Read Full Story

Warriors Off-Court: Zaza Pachulia, The Businessman

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle sits down with former-Dubs-center-turned-team-consultant Zaza Pachulia to discuss his conversion to the team’s front office, entrepreneurial ambitions, and more. » Listen to Podcast

D'Angelo Russell has big plans for success after move to Warriors

Russell credits his hometown on the west side of Louisville, Kentucky for making him who he is, and how he wants to help others now that he is with the Dubs. » Read Full Story

What Stephen Curry Can’t Live Without

It wouldn’t shock most fans that Curry’s shopping cart wouldn’t be complete without a new putter, but what else does the six-time All-Star frequently shop for? » Read Full Story

Q&A with Bob Myers

The Danville, California native discusses his induction into the inaugural class of the Monte Vista High School Hall of Fame.

Editor's note: subscription to The Mercury News required. » Read Full Story