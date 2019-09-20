Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

There are just two weeks left before we return to NBA action! With the season fast-approaching, the pundits are breaking-out the crystal balls, and Curry is squeezing in one last golf tournament. Catch-up on these headlines from around and more the web below.

Biggest X-factors in the Western Conference for the 2019-20 NBA season

Although the Warriors will have several new faces on the squad this season, NBA.com contributor Kyle Irving lists returner Alfonzo McKinnie as one of the Western Conference’s “x-factors” this upcoming season. » Read Full Story

From Where I See It: Chase Center

See what Dubs players and front office staff are saying about Chase Center, the Biofreeze Performance Center, and more at the team’s new home. » Read Full Story

Expectations for D’Angelo Russell, Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Stephen Curry gave ESPN’s Rachel Nichols a tour of the newly unveiled Biofreeze Performance Center, and NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen predicts positive results from D’Angelo Russell joining the Dubs: “Expect a lot more and a lot better from [Russell] working out during this summer, especially working out in Golden State with the Warriors… I think he’s going to be a great fit.” » Watch Video

Stephen Curry to Pair with Phil Mickelson at 2019 Safeway Open

Curry’s golf-filled summer continues as he and Phil Mickelson announced (through a Twitter discussion on calf workouts) they will team-up in next week’s tournament in Napa. » Read Full Story

Training camp isn't for 2 weeks.....I'm in! Calf raises and 18 at the @SafewayOpen in Napa? — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 19, 2019

Why NBA Superstar Draymond Green Always Wants to Be the Dumbest Person in the Room

In an exclusive interview with Inc., Green discusses his approach to learning from others, investing, and more. » Read Full Story