Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

As we sit and patiently await the return of basketball and the first games at Chase Center, the Dubs continue to stay active while gearing up for the 2019-20 season. Take a peek at what the team has done to stay ready and more with the latest headlines from around the web.

Six Warriors storylines to watch heading into 2019-20 season

With a number of new faces on the squad, check out six storylines Dub Nation should keep tabs on for the upcoming season. » Read Full Story

How D'Angelo Russell impressed Warriors GM Bob Myers with his maturity

Dubs General Manager Bob Myers knew what kind of talent he received with guard D’Angelo Russell, but Russell’s personality has pleased Myers even more: “I'm happier now than I was even when we did it, knowing more about who he actually is.” » Read Full Story

Click here to hear the full interview; subscription to The Athletic is required.

Tiger Woods couldn’t fix golf’s diversity problem. Steph Curry takes another shot.

Stephen Curry’s recent six-year commitment to financially support Howard University’s men’s and women’s golf program does not just benefit the school, but also the sport of golf as it opens its doors to a more diverse group of student athletes. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry announces his commitment to fund Howard University’s Division I golf program for men and women for six years. pic.twitter.com/gEEM1ekWXA — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 20, 2019

Warriors teammates D'Angelo Russell, Draymond Green work out together

Less than one month ago, D’Angelo Russell was with Stephen Curry. This week: he continued meeting with his new teammates as he worked-out with Draymond Green. » Read Full Story

Warriors star Steph Curry has fun playing pick-up basketball with kids

Curry has been doing his own preparations for the upcoming 2019-20 season and getting extra run in. His latest pick-up game featured some pint-sized talent that kept him running. » Read Full Story