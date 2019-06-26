With the 2019 Draft behind us, and Summer League and free agency on the horizon, the NBA conversation is non-stop. Make sure to stay up-to-date with all the latest news surrounding the squad in today’s Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Bob Myers outlines expectations to the Warriors’ three draft picks

“All of the work is in front of you, ” Warriors General Manager Bob Myers outlined to the Dubs’ three rookies as they prepare for their first NBA season. » Read Full Story

Get to Know Jordan Poole

Wonder what Jordan Poole’s hidden talent is? The Dubs rookie dishes on that and more after arriving in The Bay. » Watch Video

Why Warriors should bring back Damion Lee, give him real playing time

Warriors Outsiders co-host Grant Liffman notes that the fluidity of the Dubs’ roster next season could present an opportunity for two-way player Damion Lee to solidify a spot in the rotation. » Read Full Story

Get to Know Eric Paschall

Eric Paschall has arrived in The Bay. Get to know the new Dub as he shares his favorite food, the songs he has on repeat and more. » Watch Video

Warriors' Jordan Poole hopes to make immediate impact in Golden State

Throughout his collegiate career, Jordan Poole proved himself to be a proficient scorer. The enthusiastic rookie will look to translate that experience to the NBA stage. » Read Full Story

