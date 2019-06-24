Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

With Summer League approaching, it’s time for Dub Nation to get familiar with the three newest Warriors: Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagić and Eric Paschall. Get to know the soon-to-be rookies in today’s introductory press conference, which will be streamed live on Twitter and Facebook at 12 p.m. (Pacific). Until then, stay up to date on all the news surrounding the team.

Stephen Curry in Japan to talk Tokyo Olympics, Rui Hachimura

Stephen Curry was in Japan over the weekend speaking on the NBA’s international expansion and sharing his excitement about potentially participating in next year’s Olympics. » Read Full Story

Larry Harris - 95.7 The Game (6/24/19)

Warriors Assistant General Manager Larry Harris joined Joe, Lo and Dibs on 95.7 The Game to discuss how he foresees the Dubs’ latest additions complimenting the Warriors’ roster. » Listen To Interview

Stephen Curry Finally Gets Some Rest (but Only From Basketball)

In an interview with the New York Times, Stephen Curry discusses the postseason push, what he envisions for himself after the NBA and more. » Read Full Story

10 things to know about Warriors’ swaggy top pick Jordan Poole

Get to know Warriors’ pick Jordan Poole as Jon Becker from The Mercury News shares ten fun facts about the soon-to-be rookie. » Read Full Story

Andre Iguodala believes Warriors will 'have another run' at NBA title

“We're going to have another run at it. It's not over.” Andre Iguodala shared Friday on ESPN's ‘First Take,’ with the three-time champion assuring fans not to denounce the Dubs just yet. » Read Full Story

