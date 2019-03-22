Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors returned to Warriors Ground and started their homestand in strong fashion with a win over the Indiana Pacers. Now, get ready for this weekend’s double-feature by catching up on the latests Warriors news from around the web.

Warriors summoning their ruthless defense at precisely the right time

The Dubs' stifling defense is back. As Warriors insider Monte Poole noted, over the past five games, their defense ranks third third in the NBA (100.6) and No. 1 in the Western Conference." » Read Full Story

Warriors Off-Court

Connor Letourneau, beat writer for The San Francisco Chronicle, chats with Warriors' Director of Basketball Analytics and Innovation Pabail Sidhu -- "a basketball junkie who happens to be great with numbers." » Listen To Podcast

How Warriors will use center rotation; March Madness tournament picks

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter Kerith Burke opens up her weekly mailbag to answer questions from fans submitted online. » Read Full Story

5 Minutes from Home: Joel Embiid with Stephen Curry

The 76ers' big man joins Curry to talk about his path to the NBA from Cameroon and share what he says is the secret to stopping Stephen on the court. » Read Full Story

DeMarcus Cousins finally solves Oracle Arena riddle in win over Pacers

After Thursday's win over the Pacers, Steve Kerr said of Cousins: "[he] was fantastic. He was physical in there, getting a lot of drives to the hoop, drawing a lot of attention defensively and making great passes." » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 112 - Pacers 89

Next Game: Saturday, March 23: Warriors vs. Mavericks