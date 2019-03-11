Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Curry’s “United We Win” shoes sold out, creates new scholarship
Stephen Curry’s latest shoe, co-designed by 9-year-old Napa resident Riley Morrison, sold out within one day. Additionally, proceeds from the sales will benefit a new scholarship established by The Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation. » Read Full Story
Curry’s shoes contenders for Best Kicks of Week 21
Besides being hot sellers, Curry’s “United We Win” shoes from Friday night are up for fan votes in Nick De Paula’s weekly poll for best sneakers of the week in the NBA. » Read Full Story
Looney: Now Dubs’ Leader in ORTG
The Warriors have a new all-time leader in Offensive Rating. The stat’s new leader, a measure of points produced per 100 possessions, is Kevon Looney. He’s averaging 6.3 points on 5.7 rebounds (including 2.6 offensive rebounds) in just under 20 minutes of action per game this season.
Comedy with Cousins: The funny side of the Warriors star center
Cousins is set to hold his 3rd annual Boogie's Comedy Slam on April 11th at the Paramount Theater in Oakland. » Read Full Story
Bob Myers on 95.7 The Game with with Papa and Hill
Warriors’ President of Basketball Ops and General Manager Bob Myers discussed the addition of Andrew Bogut, as well as the media’s attention on Kevin Durant. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Suns 115 - Warriors 111
Next Game: Wednesday, March 13: Warriors vs. Rockets