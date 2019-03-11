Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

It's a new week with new news. Get up to date some Warriors headlines from around the web.

Curry’s “United We Win” shoes sold out, creates new scholarship

Stephen Curry’s latest shoe, co-designed by 9-year-old Napa resident Riley Morrison, sold out within one day. Additionally, proceeds from the sales will benefit a new scholarship established by The Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation. » Read Full Story

.@StephenCurry30 wasn't comfortable profiting off Riley's shoe design, so he went to @UnderArmour and turned it into a scholarship that will impact girls for years to come. #RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/d72fvkP9E7 — SC30, Inc. (@SC30inc) March 8, 2019

Curry’s shoes contenders for Best Kicks of Week 21

Besides being hot sellers, Curry’s “United We Win” shoes from Friday night are up for fan votes in Nick De Paula’s weekly poll for best sneakers of the week in the NBA. » Read Full Story

Looney: Now Dubs’ Leader in ORTG

The Warriors have a new all-time leader in Offensive Rating. The stat’s new leader, a measure of points produced per 100 possessions, is Kevon Looney. He’s averaging 6.3 points on 5.7 rebounds (including 2.6 offensive rebounds) in just under 20 minutes of action per game this season.

Looney is the Dubs Career Leader in ORTG pic.twitter.com/r8pxW7KypB — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) March 11, 2019

Comedy with Cousins: The funny side of the Warriors star center

Cousins is set to hold his 3rd annual Boogie's Comedy Slam on April 11th at the Paramount Theater in Oakland. » Read Full Story

Bob Myers on 95.7 The Game with with Papa and Hill

Warriors’ President of Basketball Ops and General Manager Bob Myers discussed the addition of Andrew Bogut, as well as the media’s attention on Kevin Durant. » Read Full Story

