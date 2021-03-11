Draymond Green Dished His Way Through First Half of Season

In a season where Dub Nation has watched Stephen Curry splash his way to become the first player to 1,000 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. set a career high in scoring and Andrew Wiggins score at his most efficient rate of his career, at the center of it all has been Draymond Green. The ninth-year Warrior is currently dishing a career-high 8.6 assists per game while maintaining his role as the initiator of the Dubs’ offense.

Through the 2020-21 campaign, Green has notched several impressive accomplishments, and even wrote himself into the Warriors’ history books with his performance on the hardwood.

Green has 12 games with 10-or-more assists on the year, six of which came within a seven-game span between Feb. 4 and Feb. 15. During that stretch he had back-to-back 15-assist games, as well as a then career-high-tying 16 dishes.

In those matchups, Green not only averaged an incredible 12.5 assists but also turned the ball over just 2.9 times per contest, an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.24.

The dishes didn’t stop there either. In back-to-back games on Feb. 23 against the New York Knicks and Feb. 24 versus the Indiana Pacers, Green logged his ninth and 10th games with double digit assists totals with 12 and 11, respectively.

That wouldn’t even be his best yet, though! And in more way than one.

On Feb. 26, Green came out and posted 19 assists with 11 points and 12 rebounds while playing the Charlotte Hornets on the home hardwood at Chase Center. This line was a significant one for Green as he set both career and Warriors franchise bests in one game.

The 19 assists were a career-high for Green, and included eight assists in first quarter, matching the most he has had in a single quarter in his career (third quarter on 2/4/21 at Dallas and third quarter on 2/1/20 at Cleveland). He was the first Warriors player with four 15-assist games in a calendar month since Tim Hardaway in April 1990, per ESPN Stats & Info. The last Warrior to record 19-or-more assists was Baron Davis, who had 19 on Jan. 11, 2008, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

That triple-double against the Hornets was also the 25th of Green’s career. It is a monumental number as Green, already the Dubs’ franchise leader in triple-doubles, became the only Warrior to hit the plateau.

With the standout performances through February, Green came out of the calendar month with a total of 149 assists to lead the entire NBA.

It should come as no surprise to Dub Nation that Green continues to lead the team in assists as he has finished every regular season as the team’s assist leader since the 2015-16 campaign. He’s logged 2,626 assists through the last six seasons, including this current one, or an average of 7.2 dishes per game.

But this most recent run for the Dubs’ three-time All-Star has put him on a path to finish with a career-best in assists.