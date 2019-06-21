Warriors Select Jordan Poole with 28th Pick in 2019 NBA Draft

Get to know the Dubs' 2019 draft pick Jordan Poole.

Jordan Poole

1st Round, 28th Overall

School: University of Michigan

Height: 6' 4"

Weight: 191 lb

Born: June 19, 1999



2018-2019 Stats

PTS: 12.8

REB: 3.0

AST: 2.2

STL: 1.1

BLK: 0.2



With the first of their three selections in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Warriors went with Jordan Poole, a shooting guard out of the University of Michigan.

Full name: Jordan Poole

Position: Shooting Guard

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

From his NBA.com Draft Profile: "Jordan Poole is a talented perimeter scorer who made several big shots over the course of his two-year college career playing with no shortage of confidence. A consensus top-100 prospect in the high school class of 2017 out of La Lumiere High School, Poole carved out a small rotation role for the Wolverines as a true freshman but made some timely plays in the team’s postseason run. Stepping into a bigger role as a sophomore, Poole averaged 12.8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in route to earning a spot on the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention team as John Beilein’s Wolverines returned to the Sweet Sixteen." To find out more about the Dubs' pick, read his complete draft profile.

The moment Jordan Poole joined #DubNation pic.twitter.com/w23ikH8LJ1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 21, 2019