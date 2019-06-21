Warriors Select Eric Paschall with 41st Pick in 2019 NBA Draft

Get to know the Dubs' 2019 draft pick Eric Paschall.

Eric Paschall

2nd Round, 41st Overall

School: Villanova University

Height: 6' 6"

Weight: 254 lb

Born: November 4th, 1996



2018-2019 Stats

PTS: 16.5

REB: 6.1

AST: 2.1

STL: 0.7

BLK: 0.5



With the third of their three selections in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Warriors went with Eric Paschall, a power forward out of Villanova University.

Full name: Eric Paschall

Position: Power Forward

Hometown: Dobbs Ferry, NY

From his NBA.com Draft Profile: "Eric Paschall is a strong, athletic forward with impressive explosiveness and battle-tested versatility. A consensus top-150 prospect coming out of St. Thomas More School in 2014, Paschall averaged an impressive 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game at Fordham before transferring to Villanova. Carving out a significant role in Jay Wright’s rotation after his transfer year, the Dobbs Ferry native steadily grew into one of the team’s most valuable contributors averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcat’s 2018 National Championship team and 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a senior to earn All-Big East 1st Team honors." To find out more about the Dubs' pick, read his complete draft profile.