Warriors Acquire Alen Smailagic During 2019 NBA Draft

Get to know the Dubs' 2019 draft acquisition Alen Smailagic.

Alen "Smiley" Smailagic

2nd Round, 39th Overall

Club: Santa Cruz Warriors

Height: 6' 10"

Weight: 215 lb

Born: August 18, 2000



2018-2019 Stats

PTS: 9.1

REB: 4.1

AST: 1.0

STL: 0.9

BLK: 0.9



During Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Warriors acquired Alen Smailagic, a forward from Serbia who played with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Full name: Alen "Smiley" Smailagic

Position: Forward

From: Belgrade, Serbia

From his NBA.com Draft Profile: "Alen Smailagic is an unheralded big man who emerged out of relative obscurity to put together a solid season as the youngest player in G-League history. He spent the early part of his career with KK Beko, a club in the Serbian 3rd Division, but did make an appearance at the 2016 FIBA U16 European Championship averaging 5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Smailagic’s most impressive showing prior to his move to Santa Cruz came in the Serbian U19 League where he averaged 21.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game last season before being selected with the 4th overall pick in the G-League draft. Scoring 8.9 points and 4 rebounds per game off the bench, the Belgrade native did not look out of place against players often 5 or more years his senior." To find out more about the Dubs' acquisition, read his complete draft profile.

The Warriors acquire Alen Smailagic, who was drafted 39th by the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/dldsao9XUf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 21, 2019