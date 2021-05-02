April Showers: Recapping Stephen Curry’s Spring Splashfest

Warriors Upcoming Opponents 5/3 at Pelicans

Stephen Curry has become synonymous with the 3-ball, but the two-time MVP took his game to a whole new level in the month of April.

In 15 games played in April, Curry totaled 96 splashes and set an NBA record for the most 3-pointers made by a player in a single calendar month since the NBA adopted the 3-point shot in 1979. As a matter of fact, Curry made more 3-point field goals in April than any player made in the entire season from 1979 to 1987.

In April, Curry averaged 6.4 made treys per game, which included 15 splashes from beyond 30 feet. During the stretch, the three-time NBA champion averaged 37.3 points per game, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry as the only other players in Warriors franchise history to average 35-plus points per game in a month of at least 10 games.

Curry concluded his spectacular shooting month with 559 total points, splashing 288 of those by way of the 3-ball. The phenomenal scoring output made Curry the league’s leading scorer on the season, averaging 31.3 points per game.

96 threes in a month. Call that April showers.



pic.twitter.com/f0pEZtHDjO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 30, 2021

Curry’s historic scoring streak included 13 30-point games in April, with the guard becoming the first player aged 33 or older with the most 30-point games in a month in NBA history. The feat also encompassed one 50-point game and five 40-point finishes. During his spring stretch, Curry converted 51.8 percent on his field-goal attempts, 46.6 percent on 3-pointers and 90.8 percent on free throws.

Playing his 12th NBA season, all with the Warriors, Curry has made at least one trey in 117 consecutive games, marking the league's longest active streak and the third-longest streak in NBA history — Curry set the record earlier in his career with a 157-game 3-point streak. With 291 3-pointers made this season through Saturday, Curry has become the first player in NBA history to have eight seasons with 200 or more 3-pointers.

Curry set the bar high in April, and it will certainly be interesting to see how he follows that up in May as the Warriors try to make a late season push into the postseason.