Stephen Curry to Host ESPY Awards on July 20

The 29th annual ESPY Awards are set to take place on July 20 (ABC, 5 p.m), with the Warriors nominated in a number of categories, including “Best Team” after earning their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards show will spotlight standout athletes, significant sports moments and more. For the first time ever, 2022 NBA champion and Finals MVP Stephen Curry will host the the award show, adding ESPYS host to his ever-growing resume.

"I've had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I'd have the privilege of hosting this special event," Curry shared regarding his hosting duties. "As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

Fan voting will determine the winners in each category, with polls open now. Let’s take a look at the Warriors’ 2022 ESPY award nominations.

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are nominated for Best Team, after capturing their seventh NBA championship in franchise history and fourth title in the last eight years. The Dubs went 16-6 in the 2022 postseason, including a league-best 11-1 record at home. Since 2015, the Warriors have won 22 of their last 24 playoff series, including 15 of the last 16. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Warriors are the first team to win a championship after having the worst record within two seasons prior, going an NBA-worst 15-50 record in 2019-20. » Vote Now

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry’s 13th NBA season was highlighted by an NBA championship as well as his first-ever Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after averaging a Finals career-best 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.00 steals in the championship series. Curry is the fourth Warrior to earn the award and the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists multiple times in the Finals, joining LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Jerry West. Moreover, Curry is the sixth player in NBA history with four NBA titles, two MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan. » Vote Now

"Beginning of the season, nobody thought we'd be here except everybody on this floor right now." pic.twitter.com/tHBY3Alg5D — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson

Following a 941-day hiatus, Klay Thompson made his triumphant return to NBA action on Jan 9, taking to the court for the first time since in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The guard went right to work, driving to the basket in the opening possession and recording three splashes on his way to 17 points in 20 minutes of play. Thompson’s strong play continued through the remainder of the season, with the guard producing 41 points in the regular season finale and averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 2022 playoffs. » Vote Now

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry

In addition to becoming a 2022 NBA champion and earning the Finals MVP, Stephen Curry also took home the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award this season after scoring 50 points and knocking down a record 16 3-pointers at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The recognition follows a season in which the guard earned the inaugural Magic Johnson Trophy as MVP of the Western Conference Finals and was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team. This is the second consecutive year Curry has ben nominated for Best NBA Player, winning the award in 2021. » Vote Now

"It started with a love." pic.twitter.com/3M0F5WMMKF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 13, 2021

Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry Passes Ray Allen for the Most 3-pointers in NBA History

Stephen Curry sank his 2,974th splash to surpass Hall of Famer Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14, 2021. The sharpshooter broke the record over the course of 789 games, 511 fewer than it took Allen to reach the milestone (1,300). This season, Curry led the league in made 3-pointers for the seventh time in his career, splashing 285 treys in 64 games played. The NBA's reigning all-time 3-point king also became the first player in NBA history to make at least 500 career 3-pointers in the playoffs. » Vote Now