Curry’s Latest Flurry Made History

Stephen Curry put on another dazzling shooting display Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings, finishing with 36 points on 10 made three-pointers, leading the Warriors to a 125-123 win. The latest Curry Flurry marked the fifth time this season he hit 10-plus treys in a game, setting a new NBA single season record.

Stephen Curry has five games with 10 threes this season, the most in a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/IvetYRvvuV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 22, 2019

The Warriors own a 4-1 record when Curry makes 10 or more 3-pointers this season. And needless to say, those games in which he goes off tend to be fun ones. Let’s take a look back at these five games.

The first such game game in late October when the Dubs hosted the Washington Wizards. Curry was, to put it simply, in the zone. He started with 23 points in the first quarter, including 18 points in just three minutes. His final stat line: 51 points and a perfect 10-for-10 from deep.

If you missed the third quarter, you missed ANOTHER Curry Flurry. #StephGonnaSteph

@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fPwz4mNIXg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2018

Curry took things to another level when 2019 rolled around. After just one 10-three-pointer game in his first 28 games of the season, he notched four such games in the next 19. That roll started in Sacramento on January 5th, where his 10th trey of that game also set a new NBA record for three-pointers made in a game by both teams. His 42 points led all scorers in the 127-123 victory for the Dubs.

and with THAT, this game has more made threes than any single game in @NBA history (41)



Happened on a Steph #SPLASH, of course ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/apSJqbtWGS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 6, 2019

Just over one week later while visiting the Dallas Mavericks, lightening struck again. His 48 points on 11 three-pointers helped the Warriors fend-off a determined Mavericks squad in a narrow 119-114 victory.

The only loss suffered by the Warriors in Curry’s three-point barrages came at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. But his grit kept the Warriors close up until the very end.

CURRY RANG3 pic.twitter.com/3wfEdXE3jA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2019

And of course there was last night against the Kings. For the second time this season against Sacramento, it was bombs way from the two-time MVP.

ok make that 10 pic.twitter.com/gyK6pMwyh4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 22, 2019

There is a clear parallel between these deep-ball onslaughts from Curry and the Warriors’ success: besides being 4-1 this year, the team is 12-2 in Curry’s career when he makes 10-or-more three-point shots.