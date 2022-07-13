Stephen Curry Competes in Annual Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe

The range is limitless for Stephen Curry, who participated in the 33rd annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe this past weekend.

The four-time NBA champion had plenty of fun at the event, marking his tenth appearance in the premiere pro-am tournament. The three-day event began on Friday, featuring three rounds throughout the weekend and showcasing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment including Patrick Mahomes, Jerry Rice, Andre Iguodala, Charles Barkley, Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo.

Curry teed off the event by hitting a shot even the pros would be impressed by, sinking an incredible eagle from 97 yards out in Friday’s first round to finish in tenth place with a total score of 16. Curry tallied eight points in the second round and fared well in the final round, finishing with two birdies and 11 pars for a score of 17 to give him a total of 41, finishing the tournament in 16th place of 87 entries and tying former MLB pitcher John Smoltz.

NBA Finals MVP with the hole-out at @ACChampionship!pic.twitter.com/l4GQWNTK27 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 8, 2022

Curry began the fun-filled weekend in Lake Tahoe by interacting with attendees on the green, requesting a fan do 30 push-ups in exchange for the 2022 NBA champion’s autograph.

Curry took part in the event’s long range contest on Thursday, displaying his skills on the fairway. The 2022 Finals MVP was impressed with his own long range drive, dropping his golf club and pulling out his rendition of Vince Carter’s iconic ‘It’s Over’ celebration.

On Friday, at the 13th hole at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Curry had onlookers in awe after registering an eagle from 97 yards out and celebrating with an elated leap on the green. “It was the perfect number,” Curry said of the 97 yard shot.

It was a family affair at this year’s event, as the 2022 NBA Finals MVP paired with his father Dell Curry and brother Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry in the first round of the event, marking the second time in the tournament’s history that the three family members completed in the annual event. Dell Curry coined the event “the best week of the year” for the Curry family, as Stephen finished first among the Curry family in 16th place, with Dell tied for 18th and Seth in 67th place.

For the remainder of the event, Curry was grouped with musician Justin Timberlake and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Saturday, the four-time NBA champion showed off his multi-sport talent by receiving a deep pass from Rodgers down the middle of the fairway. Instead of opting for his signature ‘Night, Night’ celebration, Curry signed the football and launched it into the crowd.

Aaron Rodgers to Steph for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/9oMAGir5i0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 9, 2022

On the final day of the event, the Warriors guard and his teammates celebrated a birdie by flapping their wings on the green. Ultimately, Tony Romo took the American Century Championship title, winning the title for the third time (2018, 2019).

Steph and JT flapping their wings for Rodgers’ birdie pic.twitter.com/7aCWNPDZ6h — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2022

From incredible shots to laughs on the links, Curry always brings the fun and excitement to the annual American Century Championship golf tournament.