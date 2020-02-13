Warriors Community Foundation’s Makin’ Hoops Program at Westside Courts in San Francisco

On Thursday, the Warriors Community Foundation’s Makin’ Hoops Program unveiled its 85th refurbished basketball court in the Bay Area. This week, the Warriors and PepsiCo teamed up and revealed a brand-new basketball court at Westside Courts in San Francisco with former Warriors players Adonal Foyle and San Francisco Mayor London Breed tipping off the court dedication ceremony. Families, friends and community members can now use this space to develop their memories, have fun, enjoy one another and most importantly build a stronger community.

“Sports gives you the opportunity to be committed, self-motivated and compete at the highest level. You don’t always have to be an athlete; you can be an incredible student. This court will unite the community and mirror good values.” – Former Warriors player and Community Ambassador Adonal Foyle

"Seeking each other’s welfare brings happiness and we feel good about what is done and said. We all matter because we all are going to pay attention to one another.” – Executive Director of Westside Courts James McCray

“This refurbishment of the court for community space that is absolutely essential at this time to improve the district and area of the city by assaults and disinvestment. This will open the opportunity for the community to unite.” – City & County of San Francisco, Dean Preston