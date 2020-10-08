Voters Win: Beyond The Ballot

With less than a month leading up to the 2020 general election, Warriors players and coaches have made a continuous effort in voicing the importance of civic engagement and voter participation this year. In partnership with I Am A Voter, the Dubs remain committed to sharing educational resources leading up to the election including how one’s vote matters beyond the ballot.

Unbeknownst to many, there are a number of positions in the federal government that the general public does not get to vote on, but the elected president appoints. These positions require Senate confirmation and can have a direct impact on our communities in a number of ways.

Simply put, in choosing a candidate for the presidency and for your state’s senate seats, you’re entrusting them to make these appointments on your behalf. Learn about five key positions appointed by the elected president and why they’re important.

Secretary of Education

As head of the U.S. Department of Education, the Secretary of Education’s role is to advise the president on federal education policy and adequate programming. In a prolonged effort to ensure access to equal education opportunities, the Secretary of Education works to complement state and local school systems through community-based organizations and the allocation of federal funds, with California’s Department of Education providing support to Bay Area school districts and beyond.

Secretary of Health and Human Services

As head of Health and Human Services (HHS), responsibilities of this role include overseeing a number of agencies that conduct research, implement health interventions, and promote public health. Agencies of notable importance to the American public include the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Particularly during this pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services has been imperative in dispersing COVID-19 information to the masses. Additionally, the Secretary of Health and Human Services guides state financing for national healthcare services such as Medicare, Medicaid, and more.

Secretary of State

As Head of the U.S. Department of State, the Secretary of State serves as the president's principal adviser on U.S. foreign policy. The Secretary of State’s primary responsibility is to ensure the protection of American citizens, property, and interests while also overseeing U.S. immigration policies and the U.S. foreign service. This position is empowered to conduct negotiations, interpret and terminate treaties relating to foreign policy, and advise in appointments of diplomats and ambassadors. The Secretary of State also participates in international conferences as the representative for the United States to foreign governments.

EPA Administrator

The EPA Administrator represents the Environmental Protection Agency and is responsible for enforcing standards in air and water quality, along with establishing environmental policies such as the United States’ Clean Air and Clean Water Acts. The EPA Administrator serves as a key figure in the world’s fight to slow the implications of climate change and continue our nation’s efforts towards greater sustainability. Sustainable practices remained at the forefront for the Dubs during the development of Chase Center, which has been consciously designed to reduce environmental impact.

Attorney General

As Head of the U.S. Department of Justice and the chief lawyer of the federal government, the Attorney General is responsible for representing the United States in all legal matters pertaining to the nation. Like previous positions stated above, the Attorney General is nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Once appointed, the Attorney General advises the president in recommendations for federal judicial positions such as Supreme Court Justice and other leading positions within the department including U.S. Attorneys and U.S. Marshals.

The Warriors maintain committed to strengthening Bay Area communities and, as part of Voters Win, hope to continue their efforts in providing educational resources and advocating for civic participation in the 2020 general election.