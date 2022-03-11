10 Things You Didn’t Know About Stephen Curry
Get To Know More About the Two-Time MVP
Three-time NBA champions, they’re just like us! Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha take the GQ Sports couples quiz and break down how well they know one another and share some of their personal favorites, including who Curry would most want to play one-on-one against, what NBA achievement he’s most proud of and more.
Favorite Meal: Chicken Parm
Favorite TV Show: Schitt's Creek
Player He’d Want To Play One-On-One Against More Than Anyone: Allen Iverson
Favorite Musician: Lupe Fiasco
Number of Tattoos: Ten
NBA Achievement He’s Most Proud Of: 2015 NBA Championship
Alternative Job Choice: High School Basketball Coach
Signature Sneaker Favorite: Curry 4’s
Sports Superstition: Left Before Right (left brace, right brace, left shoe, right shoe)
Favorite Warriors Jersey: Black “The Town” Jersey
