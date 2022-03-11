10 Things You Didn’t Know About Stephen Curry

Three-time NBA champions, they’re just like us! Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha take the GQ Sports couples quiz and break down how well they know one another and share some of their personal favorites, including who Curry would most want to play one-on-one against, what NBA achievement he’s most proud of and more.

Favorite Meal: Chicken Parm

Favorite TV Show: Schitt's Creek

Player He’d Want To Play One-On-One Against More Than Anyone: Allen Iverson

Favorite Musician: Lupe Fiasco

Number of Tattoos: Ten

NBA Achievement He’s Most Proud Of: 2015 NBA Championship

Alternative Job Choice: High School Basketball Coach

Signature Sneaker Favorite: Curry 4’s

Sports Superstition: Left Before Right (left brace, right brace, left shoe, right shoe)