Best Second Round (and Later) Picks in Warriors History

The Warriors currently hold two picks in the second round of the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft: the 48th and 51st overall selections, in addition to the No. 2 overall selection.

While most attention is paid who the team will select with their lottery selection, who the team takes in the second round can also pay huge dividends to future team success. Here’s your annual reminder that Draymond Green, a three-time NBA Champion, three-time All-Star and five-time NBA All Defensive Team honoree was indeed a second round pick. So who will the Warriors take with their next second round picks?

But as Dub Nation may know, the Warriors have had some luck finding key players in the later round of the draft in the last decade. Last offseason, the Dubs got Eric Paschall as the 41st overall pick who just finished a rookie campaign that earned him a spot on the NBA’s All Rookie First Team.

And then there is the aforementioned Green, the 35th overall pick in 2012, who played an integral part of the team’s run to five straight NBA Finals.

But what other Warriors can you name from the later rounds that have had good NBA careers?

Besides Paschall and Green, the Warriors have selected other Dubs in the later rounds of the draft who went on to win Rookie of the Year, be named Most Improved Player, earn All-NBA Team honors and even be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame, to list a few accolades. Who are these Warriors from the past?

Take a look at the gallery below for a stroll through history with the franchises’ best draft selections who came after the first round: