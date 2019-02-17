Curry Comes Up Short In 3-Point Contest

All-Star Saturday brought three electric competitions to fans this year, making for a memorable evening.

The party got started with the Skills Challenge. Jason Tatum from the Boston Celtics came away with the win in style; in the finals, with Trae Young running to the 3-point line to make the clinching shot for the win, Tatum fired and made a halfcourt shot to beat Young.

Next on deck was the Three-Point contest, featuring the Warriors’ Stephen Curry and his younger brother Seth from the Portland Trail Blazers. Prior to starting the competition though, the Curry brothers were met on the court by their father Dell, who played for the Charlotte Hornets for 10 seasons. The all-time leader in points and three-point field goals made had a challenge for his sons: donate money to charity based on how many shots he made. The challenge was accepted, and then Dell showed he had a little trick up his sleeve: help from former players Ray Allen, Glen Rice, Mark Price.

Dell Curry recruited Ray Allen, Glen Rice and Mark Price to help raise $35,000 for Charlotte charity Classroom Central! pic.twitter.com/ZUSiQGMp45 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

The competition got underway with a hot start from Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets putting up 25 points. Stephen Curry would make his presence known early though; he made his last 10 shots in a row, including his entire money ball rack, for a total of 27 points to take the lead. Buddy Hield from the Sacramento Kings finished the first round in second with 26. That meant that among those who did not qualify to advance were Seth Curry and Devin Booker, last year’s Champion.

Round 1 pic.twitter.com/M0A56UQizt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2019

In the Championship round, Joe Harris led off and continued his hot shooting, finishing perfect on his money ball rack shots for a total of 26 points. Buddy Hield was a little flat with his shot and only came out with 19 points. All eyes were on Curry as he came to the court to potentially reclaim his Three-Point Competition title. He made his first nine shots in a row, but would struggle on the next few racks. Heading into the final rack with his money balls, he needed to be perfect.

Solid shooting from #StephenCurry with 24 points in the second round, but not enough to get it done. #MtnDew3PT | #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/q8gJKSRMpu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2019

Curry looked like he was locked in, but one of his final shots rolled around the rim and popped out, costing him the chance to tie Harris. It was all smiles in the end though, as Curry congratulated Joe Harris on an amazing shooting performance.

Congrats to Joe Harris & the @BrooklynNets on a great #MtnDew3PT performance! pic.twitter.com/yoAUAUwuJI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2019

Fans in Charlotte then got treated to some high-flying fun in the slam dunk contest. It ultimately came down to Dennis Smith Jr. and Hamidou Diallo in the finals. Diallo thrilled with athletic dunks, including his own variation the classic Vince Carter arm-through-the-hoop dunk. How did he one-up it? By going up and over the 7’1” legend Shaquille O’Neil. Diallo’s performance awarded him the 2019 Slam Dunk contest title.

Be ready for the 68th All-Star Game from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina Sunday night! Curry will return to the court on Team Giannis to compete against Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson from Team LeBron. Tune in on TNT at 5 p.m. PST to watch it live.