Summer Dubs Come Up Short Against Thunder on Friday Night

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 90-82 on Friday night at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Kuminga scored a team-high 16 points. James Wiseman added 14 points, while Lester Quiñones recorded eight points, seven rebounds and a block.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Kuminga - 16 Wiseman - 7 Kuminga - 5 Wiseman - 14 Quiñones - 7 McClung - 4 Weatherspoon - 11 Weatherspoon - 6 Wiseman - 2



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Robinson-Earl - 15 Robinson-Earl - 14 Jal. Williams - 6 Shackelford - 12 Krejci - 7 Krejci - 5 Brown - 12 Jay. Williams - 5 Gaddy - 5 More Stats | Highlights

WISEMAN SHINES

James Wiseman scored a Summer League-high 14 points on Friday night, shooting 4-for-6 from the field in 21 minutes of action. Wiseman also added seven rebounds, two assists and one block. The third-year center made his lone 3-point attempt in the game, and has made two of this three 3-point attempts through three games of Summer League action.

KUMINGA PROVIDES HIGHLIGHT-REEL DUNK

Jonathan Kuminga threw down the potential dunk of Summer League in the third quarter. On the first offensive possession of the second half for the Summer Dubs, Kuminga got past the Thunders’ Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with a spin move before dunking with authority. The dunk sparked a 12-5 Warriors run to start the third frame, turning a six-point deficit into a one-point lead.

Kuminga finished the game with a team-high 16 points and five assists. The forward missed his first six field goals of the game, but settled down, making five of his last nine shots, including two triples in the final minute.

McCLUNG SHOWS OFF VISION

Point guard Mac McClung has proved his scoring prowess through Summer League with the Warriors, but on Friday he also showcased his passing ability. McClung recorded four assists in the game, highlighted by his no-look pass to James Wiseman in the third quarter.

McClung displayed his potency in transition in the fourth quarter, recording two steals in the frame. On his first one, McClung kept the ball himself, making a nice move before finishing with his left hand. After his second steal, McClung found Yudai Baba for an And-1 that got the crowd on its feet.

SANTOS NOTCHES DOUBLE FIGURES

Second round draft pick Gui Santos scored in double figures for the second straight game. After making five of his nine field goal attempts against Boston on Tuesday, Santos followed it up with another efficient effort, scoring 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting against the Thunder. Santos was very patient with the ball in his hands, taking his time to get open looks.

QUIÑONES FINDS HIS RHYTHYM

Lester Quiñones, who signed a two-way contract with the Dubs last week, was held scoreless in the first half, but opened the third quarter with two straight 3-pointers en route to an eight-point, seven-rebound performance. Quiñones has been effective on the glass in Summer League, averaging just shy of five rebounds per game.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will play their fifth and final game in Vegas on Sunday. The time and opponent of that matchup has not yet been announced.