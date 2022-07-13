Summer Dubs Fall Short To Celtics

The Warriors trailed from start to finish, falling 103-92 to the Celtics at NBA Summer League on Tuesday.

While the Dubs trailed by as many as 23 points, the summer squad opened the final frame with a 9-0 run to bring the game within single digits, but it was not enough to overcome the Celtics in Las Vegas.

KUMINGA’S FOURTH QUARTER FIRE

Jonathan Kuminga ignited for a team-high 29-point performance, shooting 11-for-22 from the field (50.0 percent) and 5-for-8 from the free throw line (62.5 percent). The second-year forward sank 12 points in the fourth quarter, posting seven points under a minute to cut the Dubs’ deficit to single digits.

Throwdown showdown @Oracle || Play of the Game

MOODY MAKING MOVES

Moses Moody sank two splashes on his way to 21 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals. The Dubs guard didn’t avoid contact while making his way to the rim, closing out the first quarter with four made free throws in the final 44.6 seconds of the period and finishing the night 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.

spin moves lookin' smooth



NBA TV

WISEMAN BACK AT IT

James Wiseman clocked his second consecutive Summer League game, recording six points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes of play.

SANTOS EFFICIENCY

The Warriors’ No. 55 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Gui Santos posted 12 points and eight rebounds, shooting an efficient 5-for-9 from the field (55.6 percent) and 2-for-3 from 3-point range (66.7 percent).

swoosh



NBA TV

UP NEXT

All the Summer League action continues on Friday as the Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas on Friday (4 p.m., ESPN).