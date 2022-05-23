Warriors Hold Off Mavericks To Seize 3-0 Series Lead

The Warriors used a strong second half showing over the Mavericks to earn a 109-100 victory in Dallas on Sunday night, taking the Western Conference Finals series lead 3-0.

The Warriors led by one point at the half (48-47), with the squad seizing control of the contest and outscoring the Mavericks (61-53) in the second half. Along with their offensive output, the Dubs held Dallas to 40.0 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from 3-point range.

Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) exited the matchup at the 9:11 mark of the second quarter and did not return for the remainder of the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 31 Looney - 12 Curry - 11 Wiggins - 27 Wiggins - 11 Green - 5 Thompson - 19 Thompson - 7 Looney - 4



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 40 Doncic - 11 Bullock - 4 Dinwiddie - 26 Brunson - 5 Brunson - 3 Brunson - 20 Bullock - 4 Doncic - 3 More Stats | Highlights

THIRD QUARTER DOMINANCE

For the third consecutive game of this series, the Warriors outscored the Mavericks in the third quarter (30-21), with the Dubs using a 12-3 run to extend their advantage to double digits entering the final frame. And while Luka Doncic posted 21 of his 40 points in the fourth period to give the Mavericks a late push, clutch closing plays by the Dubs including Jordan Poole’s dagger three with 54.2 seconds remaining in regulation, helped seal a 109-100 Warriors win on the road.

POOLE PARTY pic.twitter.com/gLIZCIf1tu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022

CURRY TALLIES TEAM-HIGH

Stephen Curry connected on five splashes on his way to a team-high 31 points and 11 assists, going 10-for-20 from the field and 5-for-10 from 3-point range. The sharpshooter sank two back-to-back splashes in the second quarter, helping lead the Dubs’ 10-0 run in the period. Curry’s Game 3 outing marked his second double-double of this series, with the two-time MVP averaging a team-high 28.0 points per game against Dallas in the postseason.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE FOR WIGGINS

Andrew Wiggins posted his third playoff career double-double with 27 points and a playoff-high-tying 11 rebounds. The veteran forward finished plus-22 on the night, shooting a playoff career-high 11-for-20 from the field in the feat. Wiggins' play was highlighted by a monster dunk over Doncic at the 6:38 mark of the fourth quarter, with the NBA All-Star averaging 20.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in three games played in the Western Conference Finals series.

"THAT IS A POSTER!" pic.twitter.com/nkwgLi0KPk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022

TOTAL TEAM EFFORT

Klay Thompson produced 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists, marking the guard’s highest scoring output of this series. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole added 10 points each, with both players shooting 50.0 percent from the field in the feat. Kevon Looney grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, with the Dubs’ center tallying 10-or-more rebounds in three of the last four games.

DUBS SEIZE SERIES LEAD

With the Game 3 victory, the Warriors take control of the Western Conference Finals with a 3-0 series lead. Through three games played, the Dubs have out-rebounded (141-98) and outshot the Mavericks from the field (53.1 percent to 41.0 percent). With Sunday’s victory, the Warriors are just one win away from advancing to the 2022 NBA Finals.

UP NEXT

The Warriors remain on the road for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series in Dallas on Tuesday night (6 p.m. TNT).

More Notables: