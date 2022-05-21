Strong Second Half Lifts Warriors to Comeback Win in Game 2

Though the Mavericks held the lead through three quarters, the Warriors took control of the contest in the final frame to earn a 126-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors were down by as many as 19 points in the first half, marking the third largest comeback win in Warriors postseason history, and the win gives the Dubs a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 32 Looney - 12 Curry - 5 Poole - 23 Curry - 8 Thompson - 5 Looney - 21 Porter - 7 Green - 5



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 42 Finney-Smith - 8 Doncic - 8 Brunson - 31 Brunson - 7 Brunson - 5 Bullock - 21 Doncic - 5 Dinwiddie - 4 More Stats | Highlights

SECOND HALF COMEBACK

The Warriors stuck to a similar script executed in Game 1, with the squad using a third quarter run to take control of the contest. Though the Dubs were down 14 points at halftime, a 19-6 stretch in the third period brought the game within two points entering the final frame. Otto Porter Jr. sank a 3-pointer at the 11:42 mark of the fourth quarter to give the Dubs their first lead of the night (86-85), and although the Mavs would tie it a few times early in the period, the Warriors would never trail again.

The Warriors outscored the Mavs 25-13 in the third quarter and put up 43 points in the final frame, ultimately outpacing Dallas 68-45 in the second half.

CURRY‘S OFFENSIVE EFFORT

Stephen Curry led the Warrior’s scoring effort, recording 10 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and adding eight rebounds and five assists on the night. The two-time MVP sank five of his six 3-pointers in the first half, matching a single-game high this postseason. Curry’s fourth quarter play was highlighted by five quick points in a 21-second span to give the Dubs a nine point lead.

“Steph kind of smelled blood in the water those last five minutes, and he got to his spots,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said with a laugh.

JP SC pic.twitter.com/Pr8wN0gFP6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 21, 2022

LOONEY’S CAREER-HIGH NIGHT

Kevon Looney posted a career-high 21 points, marking the center’s second consecutive double digit output of this series. Looney shot 10-for-14 (71.4 percent) from the field and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

“Loon was just brilliant, again,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s had a fantastic playoff run. He’s incredibly underrated by everybody. He switches onto guards, he rebounds, he sets screens and in a series like this, it’s so spread out, he’s able to score some buckets in the paint as well.”

21 PTS | 12 REB



A masterful performance tonight from @Loon_Rebel5 pic.twitter.com/4UtpCk0Y27 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 21, 2022

POOLE’S POSTSEASON PRODUCTION

Jordan Poole made an immediate impact off the bench, scratching 23 points, five assists and two steals, shooting 7-for-10 (70.0 percent) from the field and 2-for-4 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range. The guard posted 12 of his 23 points in the final frame, sinking seven of those points from the charity stripe. Poole is averaging 21.0 points per game in this series, shooting 68.4 percent from the field in two games played.

WIGGINS CONSISTENTLY CONSISTENT

Andrew Wiggins’ postseason play remains on display with the veteran forward recording 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in Game 2. Wiggins sank three splashes in the feat, marking his third outing of three-or-more made 3-pointers this postseason.

UP NEXT

With the victory, the Warriors take a 2-0 series lead as the Western Conference Finals shift to Dallas on Sunday with the Dubs taking on the Mavericks for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. (6 p.m. TNT).

More Notables: