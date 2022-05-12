Warriors Drop Game 5 to Grizzlies on Road

The Golden State Warriors lost 134-95 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

Fourteen first half turnovers for the Warriors, including 10 turnovers in the second quarter, combined with 13 Grizzlies offensive rebounds led to a 77-50 Memphis lead at halftime.

Memphis’ stellar play continued in the third frame, outscoring the Warriors 42-17 in the quarter before a fourth quarter where nine of the game’s 10 starters did not see the court.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 19 Green - 7 Green - 5 Kuminga - 17 Looney - 5 Curry - 4 Curry - 14 Toscano-Anderson - 5 Poole - 3



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Bane - 21 Adams - 13 Jones - 9 Jackson Jr. - 21 Jackson Jr. - 8 Anderson - 7 Jones - 21 Clarke - 7 Brooks / Melton - 4 More Stats | Highlights

FIRST QUARTER STRUGGLES

The Warriors have struggled coming out of the gate all series. The Dubs have trailed by at least eight points in the first quarter in each of the series’ first five games and have not had a lead going into the second frame yet. Wednesday night was much of the same, trailing 38-28 at the end of the first quarter. But on Wednesday, the Warriors could not make a run to get back into the game, never cutting the lead to under eight points after the first quarter and trailing by as many as 55 points.

REBOUNDING DIFFERENCE

Golden State outrebounded Memphis in each of the first four games, having a 196-174 advantage on the glass. But on Wednesday, Memphis dominated the boards, outrebounding the Dubs 55-37. Memphis had 18 offensive rebounds, tied for the most they’ve had in a postseason game this year. Grizzlies center Steven Adams recorded a team-high 13 rebounds and has secured six offensive rebounds in each of the last two games. Brandon Clarke added five offensive rebounds off the bench for Memphis.

KLAY SCORES 19

After shooting 0-for-7 from 3-point range in Game 4, Thompson made a team-high-tying three 3-pointers in the loss. Thompson scored a team-high 19 points, making 7-of-12 attempts from the field, adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

KUMINGA’S FOURTH QUARTER

Jonathan Kuminga scored 12 of his 17 points in the final frame, making 5-of-10 attempts in the quarter. His 17 points was the second most of the postseason for the 19-year-old rookie.

GAME 6

The Warriors will have a chance to close out the series at Chase Center on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Warriors have been a perfect 5-0 at home in the postseason so far, outscoring their opponents by an average of 14.6 points per game. Tickets are available now.