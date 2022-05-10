Fourth Quarter Comeback Lifts Warriors To Game 4 Win

It came down to the wire as the Warriors rallied late to earn a 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Monday night.

Stephen Curry scored 18 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, giving the Warriors their first lead of the game with a pair of free throws with 45.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Curry made eight free throws in the game's final minute and Draymond Green defended a potential game-tying 3-point attempt from Memphis in the final 10 seconds to help secure the win and give the Dubs a 3-1 series advantage.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 32 Green - 11 Curry - 8 Wiggins - 17 Wiggins - 10 Green - 5 Poole - 14 Looney - 9 Poole - 5



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Jackson - 21 Adams - 15 Brooks - 8 Jones - 19 Anderson - 8 Bane - 6 Anderson - 17 Jones - 6 Jones - 5 More Stats | Highlights

CURRY DELIVERS IN THE CLUTCH

Stephen Curry scored 13 of the Warriors' final 18 points, including a fadeaway 14-footer that tied the game at 90-90 with 3:25 left in the game. Curry helped complete the comeback after the Dubs trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, and he put the game away with his clutch free throws in the final seconds. Curry's big game came on a night in which he became the first player in NBA history to reach 500 career postseason 3-pointers.

GREEN’S DEFENSIVE DAGGER

The contest concluded with a dagger defensive play by the one and only Draymond Green, who blocked Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. from a 3-point attempt with 12.7 seconds remaining in regulation to hold off the Grizzlies in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.

PORTER FROM THE PERIMETER

While the Warriors struggled collectively from beyond the arc, Otto Porter Jr. sank the Dubs’ first splash of the night, on their 16th attempt, at the 3:24 mark of the second quarter. Porter continued to make it rain, sinking back-to-back splashes at the start of the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points on the night. Porter went 4-for-7 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range, marking a new playoff career-high in 3-pointers for the nine-year NBA forward.

COACH KERR AND MORANT UNAVAILABLE

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr entered Health & Safety protocols ahead of Monday’s matchup, with Mike Brown serving as Acting Head Coach for the Warriors in the team’s 101-98 victory. Memphis guard Ja Morant (knee soreness) was also sidelined and did not participate in game action on Monday.

DUBS MAKE WAY TO MEMPHIS FOR GAME 5

The Warriors’ postseason play picks up in Memphis as the squad take a 3- 1 advantage with a chance to close out series against the Grizzlies in Game 5 on Wednesday.

