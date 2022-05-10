Fourth Quarter Comeback Lifts Warriors To Game 4 Win
Warriors Take 3-1 Series Lead Over Grizzlies, Curry Tallies 18 of 32 Points in Fourth Quarter
It came down to the wire as the Warriors rallied late to earn a 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Monday night.
Stephen Curry scored 18 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, giving the Warriors their first lead of the game with a pair of free throws with 45.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Curry made eight free throws in the game's final minute and Draymond Green defended a potential game-tying 3-point attempt from Memphis in the final 10 seconds to help secure the win and give the Dubs a 3-1 series advantage.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 32
|Green - 11
|Curry - 8
|Wiggins - 17
|Wiggins - 10
|Green - 5
|Poole - 14
|Looney - 9
|Poole - 5
|
MEM
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Jackson - 21
|Adams - 15
|Brooks - 8
|Jones - 19
|Anderson - 8
|Bane - 6
|Anderson - 17
|Jones - 6
|Jones - 5
CURRY DELIVERS IN THE CLUTCH
Stephen Curry scored 13 of the Warriors' final 18 points, including a fadeaway 14-footer that tied the game at 90-90 with 3:25 left in the game. Curry helped complete the comeback after the Dubs trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, and he put the game away with his clutch free throws in the final seconds. Curry's big game came on a night in which he became the first player in NBA history to reach 500 career postseason 3-pointers.
GREEN’S DEFENSIVE DAGGER
The contest concluded with a dagger defensive play by the one and only Draymond Green, who blocked Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. from a 3-point attempt with 12.7 seconds remaining in regulation to hold off the Grizzlies in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.
PORTER FROM THE PERIMETER
While the Warriors struggled collectively from beyond the arc, Otto Porter Jr. sank the Dubs’ first splash of the night, on their 16th attempt, at the 3:24 mark of the second quarter. Porter continued to make it rain, sinking back-to-back splashes at the start of the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points on the night. Porter went 4-for-7 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range, marking a new playoff career-high in 3-pointers for the nine-year NBA forward.
COACH KERR AND MORANT UNAVAILABLE
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr entered Health & Safety protocols ahead of Monday’s matchup, with Mike Brown serving as Acting Head Coach for the Warriors in the team’s 101-98 victory. Memphis guard Ja Morant (knee soreness) was also sidelined and did not participate in game action on Monday.
DUBS MAKE WAY TO MEMPHIS FOR GAME 5
The Warriors’ postseason play picks up in Memphis as the squad take a 3- 1 advantage with a chance to close out series against the Grizzlies in Game 5 on Wednesday.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors improved to 14-8 in Game 4s dating back to the 2015 postseason… Golden State is 32-27 in Game 4s all-time.
- Golden State won its fifth consecutive home game of the 2022 NBA postseason, improving to 7-2 overall.
- The Warriors are 50-11 in home playoff games dating back to 2015… Golden State is 125-54 at home in the playoffs all-time.
- The Warriors outrebounded the Grizzlies, 54-48, a 2022 postseason-high total for Golden State (prev. 52, twice)… The Warriors have outrebounded the Grizzlies in every game of the series, after having not outrebounded them in four meetings during the regular season.
- Golden State has totaled 80 points in the last two fourth quarters (39 tonight and 41 in Game 3)… The Warriors are averaging 32.5 points per game in the fourth quarter in this series.
- The Warriors held the Grizzlies to 98 points, the first time the Grizzlies have been held under 100 points in this year’s playoffs… Golden State improved to 2-0 in this year’s playoffs when holding opponents under 100 points (held Nuggets to 98 points in Game 5 of the First Round).
- Golden State sold out its 423rd consecutive game (regular season and playoffs).
- The Warriors made at least 90.0% of their attempts from the free throw line for the second-consecutive game, marking the first time the Warriors have made 90-plus percent of their shots from the line in consecutive games this regular season or playoffs… It marks the third such postseason streak for Golden State dating back to the 2015 playoffs.
- Golden State began the game missing their first 15 3-point attempts… According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this marked just the second game since the 1997-98 season (regular season or playoffs) that the Warriors missed their first 15-or-more 3-point attempts of a game (first time was on 1/6/20 at Kings when they missed their first 17)… The last team to miss each of their first 15-or-more 3-point attempts in a playoff game was the Oklahoma City Thunder when they missed their first 16 attempts on 5/21/11 vs. Dallas Mavericks.
- Mike Brown improved to 12-0 when serving as the Warriors’ acting head coach during the postseason.
- Stephen Curry extended his NBA Playoffs-record 3-point streak to 121 consecutive games… Tallied a game-high 32 points, 21 coming in the second half - It’s the third time in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and the 36th time in his career he’s scored at least 20 points in a half in a playoff game… He dished out a 2022 postseason-high-tying eight assists (three times).
- Andrew Wiggins recorded his first career playoff double-double with 17 points and a playoff career-high 10 rebounds.
- Draymond Green grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, his third double-figure rebounding game of this postseason.
