Warriors Fall In Gritty Game 2 Battle Against Grizzlies
Curry Led Comeback Attempt with 27 Points, Dubs Split Conference Semifinals Series 1-1
It was an all-out duel from start to finish as the Grizzlies held off the Warriors 106-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday.
While the Grizzlies led through the first three quarters of the contest, the Warriors used a 9-3 spurt to take their first lead of the night in the final frame. However, the Dubs were ultimately unable to overcome the Ja Morant's 47 points in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 27
|Green - 10
|Curry - 8
|Poole - 20
|Curry - 9
|Green - 7
|Wiggins - 16
|Wiggins - 9
|Poole - 5
|
MEM
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Morant - 47
|Morant - 8
|Morant - 8
|Williams - 14
|Melton - 8
|Jones - 2
|Jackson Jr. - 12
|Jackson Jr. - 7
|Bane - 1
DUBS DEALT EARLY INJURIES
The postseason intensity was felt from opening tip with under three minutes into game action, starting guard Gary Payton II (left elbow) exited the contest and did not return to game play. As a result of Payton’s foul, Memphis’ Dillion Brooks was ejected and did not return to the court for the remainder of the night. Less than a minute later, Draymond Green was also fouled and left the contest, later returning at the start of the second quarter after receiving stitches for a right eye laceration. Green finished with six points, ten rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes of play.
CURRY LED COMEBACK ATTEMPT
Stephen Curry recorded a team-high 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, shooting 11-for-25 from the field. The sharpshooter sank two of three treys in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer at the 4:53 mark of the final frame to give the Dubs a tentative lead.
TEAM EFFORT AND ENERGY
Jordan Poole posted 20 points and five assists, shooting 8-for-16 from the field while Andrew Wiggins added 16 points and nine rebounds. Klay Thompson sank a pair of splashes on his way to 12 points, going 5-for-19 from 3-point range.
COLD SHOOTING BEYOND THE ARC
The Dubs shots were not falling from the beyond the arc on Tuesday, with the squad shooting an uncharacteristic 18.4 percent from 3-point range, sinking just 7-of-38 total team 3-point attempts.
TOUGH TURNOVER TROUBLES
The Warriors scratched 18 turnovers in Game 2, allowing the Grizzlies to record ten points off turnovers.
GAME 3 ON SATURDAY
The Western Conference Semifinals shift to Chase Center as the Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 on Saturday (ABC, 5:30 p.m). Get Tickets.
More Notables:
- The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 106-101 to even up the best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinal series, 1-1.
- Draymond Green grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, his second game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with double-figure rebounds.
- Klay Thompson connected on his 400th career playoff three-pointer, joining Stephen Curry and LeBron James as the only other players with 400-or-more career makes.
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after the Warriors' 106-101 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday.
| 08:16
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 5/3/22
Stephen Curry addresses the media after the Warriors' 106-101 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday.
| 07:52
Postgame Warriors Talk: Jordan Poole - 5/3/22
Jordan Poole addresses the media after the Warriors' 106-101 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday.
| 01:25
Postgame Warriors Talk: Andrew Wiggins - 5/3/22
Andrew Wiggins addresses the media after the Warriors' 106-101 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday.
| 02:33
