Warriors Fall In Gritty Game 2 Battle Against Grizzlies

It was an all-out duel from start to finish as the Grizzlies held off the Warriors 106-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday.

While the Grizzlies led through the first three quarters of the contest, the Warriors used a 9-3 spurt to take their first lead of the night in the final frame. However, the Dubs were ultimately unable to overcome the Ja Morant's 47 points in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 27 Green - 10 Curry - 8 Poole - 20 Curry - 9 Green - 7 Wiggins - 16 Wiggins - 9 Poole - 5



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Morant - 47 Morant - 8 Morant - 8 Williams - 14 Melton - 8 Jones - 2 Jackson Jr. - 12 Jackson Jr. - 7 Bane - 1 More Stats | Highlights

DUBS DEALT EARLY INJURIES

The postseason intensity was felt from opening tip with under three minutes into game action, starting guard Gary Payton II (left elbow) exited the contest and did not return to game play. As a result of Payton’s foul, Memphis’ Dillion Brooks was ejected and did not return to the court for the remainder of the night. Less than a minute later, Draymond Green was also fouled and left the contest, later returning at the start of the second quarter after receiving stitches for a right eye laceration. Green finished with six points, ten rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes of play.

CURRY LED COMEBACK ATTEMPT

Stephen Curry recorded a team-high 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, shooting 11-for-25 from the field. The sharpshooter sank two of three treys in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer at the 4:53 mark of the final frame to give the Dubs a tentative lead.

TEAM EFFORT AND ENERGY

Jordan Poole posted 20 points and five assists, shooting 8-for-16 from the field while Andrew Wiggins added 16 points and nine rebounds. Klay Thompson sank a pair of splashes on his way to 12 points, going 5-for-19 from 3-point range.

COLD SHOOTING BEYOND THE ARC

The Dubs shots were not falling from the beyond the arc on Tuesday, with the squad shooting an uncharacteristic 18.4 percent from 3-point range, sinking just 7-of-38 total team 3-point attempts.

TOUGH TURNOVER TROUBLES

The Warriors scratched 18 turnovers in Game 2, allowing the Grizzlies to record ten points off turnovers.

GAME 3 ON SATURDAY

The Western Conference Semifinals shift to Chase Center as the Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 on Saturday (ABC, 5:30 p.m). Get Tickets.

