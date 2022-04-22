Curry, Poole, Thompson Combine For 80 Points as Warriors Take 3-0 Series Lead Over Nuggets

Draymond Green’s steal on Nikola Jokic in the game’s final minute helped seal a 118-113 Warriors win in Game 3 on Thursday night in Denver.

The Dubs held the Nuggets to just two points over the game’s last three minutes and 20 seconds, forcing three turnovers and holding Denver to 1-of-6 shooting from the field.

Stephen Curry scored eight of the Warriors’ final 14 points, recording 27 points in the win. Jordan Poole added 27 points of his own, with Klay Thompson scoring 26 points.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 27 Wiggins - 6 Green - 10 Poole - 27 Green - 5 Curry - 6 Thompson - 26 Iguodala - 4 Iguodala / Poole / Porter Jr. - 3



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 37 Jokic - 18 Morris - 6 Gordon - 18 Gordon - 12 Barton - 5 Barton - 13 Barton - 4 Jokic - 5 More Stats | Highlights

THREE GUARDS

Curry, Poole, and Thompson combined for 80 of the Warriors’ 118 points in Thursday night’s win. The three guards made 28-of-48 (58.3%) attempts from the field and 12-of-27 (44.4%) from 3-point range. The trio scored 20 points in the final quarter as the Dubs outscored the Nuggets 31-24 to close out the win.

SHOOTING SUCCESS

The Dubs got off to a hot start, making nine of their first 11 shots from the field and had continued success shooting the ball on the night. The Warriors shot a series-high 55.4 percent, including making a series-high 18 3-pointers.

TWO-WAY DRAYMOND

Green showed off his playmaking ability in the win, recording a team-high 10 assists on the night. He also added six points, five rebounds, two steals and one block, including arguably the most important play of the night, with his steal on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the game’s final minute.

Best defender in the world. pic.twitter.com/rtjeQ2ocQ2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 22, 2022

SECOND QUARTER SURGE

In Game 1, the Dubs trailed by one point at the end of the first quarter, but a strong second quarter gave them an 11-point halftime lead. Game 2 followed a similar trajectory, with a one-point first quarter deficit turning into a six-point halftime lead. Thursday was again the same, with the Warriors extending a two-point first quarter lead into a 10-point margin at halftime. The Dubs made 76.5 percent of their field goal in the second frame on Thursday (13-for-17) and 77.8 percent of their 3-point attempts (7-for-9), scoring 35 points in the quarter.

A 21-6 Nuggets run to start the third quarter, followed by a 7-0 Warriors run set the stage for a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Defense Offense pic.twitter.com/R5LjryxxYR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 22, 2022

KLAY PASSES RAY ALLEN

With six 3-pointers on the night, Klay Thompson passed Ray Allen (382) for the third most 3-pointers made in NBA Playoffs history, trailing only Stephen Curry (481) and LeBron James (432). His 41.6 3-point percentage in the playoffs in his career is the highest in NBA history amongst players with at least 170 made threes.

PAYTON’S INSTANT IMPACT

Gary Payton II entered the game for the first time with 4:29 remaining in the first quarter. Within his first 35 seconds of action, Payton made a corner 3-pointer, grabbed a defensive rebound and ran the court for Curry to find him for an open lay-up. Payton added two more rebounds in the first frame, including an offensive rebound that resulted in a Jordan Poole And-1. Payton finished the game with 11 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting, including three 3-pointers and a plus-10 differential.

Steph thread the needle pic.twitter.com/R557qzW0KE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 22, 2022

ROAD WARRIORS

With the win, the Warriors have now won at least one road game in 24 straight playoff series’, an NBA record streak. The streak began with a road victory against the Nuggets in the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs. The Dubs are 33-17 on the road in the playoffs since 2015, including 10-2 on the road in the first round. They will have the chance to close out the series on Sunday in Denver (12:30 p.m., ABC).

