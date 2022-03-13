Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole Combine For 68 Points in Warriors Win Over Bucks

The Warriors won their third straight game, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-109 at Chase Center on Saturday night.

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points in the win, making eight 3-pointers. Jordan Poole added 30 points, six rebounds and five assists. Rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga recorded his second career double-double.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 38 Kuminga - 11 Curry - 8 Poole - 30 Looney - 9 Poole / Thompson - 5 Wiggins - 21 4-Tied - 6 Bjelica - 5



MIL Points Rebounds Assists Antetokounmpo - 31 Antetokounmpo - 8 Holiday - 7 Middleton - 18 Ibaka - 6 Middleton - 6 Ibaka - 15 Portis - 6 4-Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

KLAY FINDS HIS RHYTHM

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points in Saturday night’s win over the Bucks, his most points in a game since March 8, 2019. Thompson scored 17 of his 38 points in the second quarter, where the guard made six of seven field goal attempts, including five three pointers. His six field goals made in second quarter were his most makes in a single quarter since Jan. 2019. Thompson helped the Warriors go on a 22-5 run in the second frame, turning a six-point Warriors deficit into an 11-point lead. Thompson made his first three 3-pointers of the second quarter in a 90-second span over the course of four possessions. Thompson made a season-high eight 3-pointers in the win and added six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

Fourth trey of the frame for Klay



POOLE EXTENDS STREAK

Jordan Poole recorded 30 points in the win, extending his 20-plus point streak to a career-best six games. Poole shot 9-of-16 from the field and 5-of-10 from behind the arc. Poole scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter. It was Poole’s seventh 30-point outing of the season and eighth of his career.

30-PLUS ASSISTS

The Warriors recorded 33 assists in Saturday’s win. When recording 30 or more assists this season, the Warriors have a 23-1 record. The Dubs rank second in the NBA in assists per game, averaging 27.4 assists.

WIGGINS GETS BACK ON TRACK

Andrew Wiggins recorded 21 points on Saturday, his first 20-point outing since Jan. 31. Wiggins shot 50 percent from the field (8/16) and made three 3-pointers. Wiggins also recorded six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

CURRY, THOMPSON, POOLE

Monday night marked the first time that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole started a game together. The trio combined for 76 points, 18 assists and 17 rebounds.

KUMINGA’S DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga recorded his second career double-double on Monday night, recording 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Kuminga also added a career-high 5 offensive rebounds.

another night

REBOUNDING DIFFERENTIAL

The Dubs outrebounded the Bucks 55-39 on Saturday. The 55 rebounds was the tied for the third most for the Warriors this season. The plus-16 rebounding differential was tied for the second biggest differential for the Dubs all season.

PAYTON HONORED

Gary Payton II missed his fifth consecutive game due to left knee soreness, but before the game, Payton was presented with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente for the month of January in recognition of his ongoing support of youth with learning disabilities and passion to uplift children facing other hardships. Former Warrior, and two-time NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner, Adonal Foyle presented Payton with the award.

Among the various community events Payton participated in around the holidays and into the new year, he hosted his first-ever Reading Rally with Decoding Dyslexia for students affected by learning disabilities. Since the Reading Rally, as part of his participation in the Warriors Community Foundation season-long Player Ticket Program, Payton has invited youth from Decoding Dyslexia and the University of California San Francisco’s (UCSF) Dyslexia Center to Warriors home games via his ticket section “Mr. Mean’s Team.” Prior to the team’s matchup on Jan. 18, Payton took the time to reconnect with youth from Decoding Dyslexia that attended the Reading Rally in December. His own personal struggle with dyslexia, and his passion and efforts to uplift young people impacted, led to the Warriors expanding their Read to Achieve program to specifically include students with learning disabilities. The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $10,000 to the GPII Foundation as Payton’s nonprofit beneficiary of choice.

Making it happen on the court and in the community.



UP NEXT

The Warriors continue their four-game homestand on Monday night against the Washington Wizards (7 p.m., NBCSBA). It will be the first of two matchups between the two teams this season, with the Warriors heading to D.C. on March 27. The 29-36 Wizards have lost the first two games of their west coast road trip and face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Bradley Beal leads the team in scoring, averaging 23.3 points per game, but had season-ending wrist surgery in February. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 19.3 points per game since joining the Wizards. Porzingis was acquired by Washington on Feb. 10, but did not make his first appearance with the team until March 6 due to a knee injury.

